Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut Aaron’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

Aaron’s stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aaron’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after buying an additional 71,844 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,100,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,851,000 after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,559,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 851,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

