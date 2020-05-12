AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). AAR posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 134.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. AAR’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of AIR opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $638.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.66. AAR has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 427,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

