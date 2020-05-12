6,969 Shares in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $460,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 781.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 85,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

