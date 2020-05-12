55I LLC Takes $445,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

55I LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,165.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,939.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

