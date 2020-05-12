54,100 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.