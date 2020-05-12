360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 360 Finance in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.40 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered 360 Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 360 Finance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.98.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $8.50 on Friday. 360 Finance has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $344.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 360 Finance will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 70.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

