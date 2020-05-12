27,500 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of AEM opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

