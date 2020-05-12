2,400 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Cfra lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.82.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

