21,500 Shares in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,713,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,130,000 after purchasing an additional 178,096 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAB opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

