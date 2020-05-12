1,540 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,900,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in W W Grainger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in W W Grainger by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $170,232,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

NYSE GWW opened at $286.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

