13,951 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of MGM opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

