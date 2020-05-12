13,800 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 327.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 592.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $192,374.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,322 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $113.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.