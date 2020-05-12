13,685 Shares in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $142,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $52,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,031 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Cfra lifted their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

