12,583 Shares in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,099,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,333,000 after buying an additional 2,320,997 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Equitable by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Equitable by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 406,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Equitable by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,310,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 500,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Citigroup upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

In other news, Director Ramon De Oliveira acquired 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Also, Director George Stansfield acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

