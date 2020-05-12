11,500 Shares in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDS stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HDS shares. Longbow Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

