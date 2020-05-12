10,500 Shares in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,463,000 after purchasing an additional 852,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,850,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after acquiring an additional 347,600 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.83.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.