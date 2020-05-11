Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $8.25

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 10.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,282,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,715 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,084,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,428,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 303,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.