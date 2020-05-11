Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $23.57 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,569,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.