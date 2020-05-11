Zacks: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Given $18.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Unifi’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unifi an industry rank of 78 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

UFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 18,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $444,004.08. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $560,880.00. Insiders have purchased 57,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,567 in the last three months. 25.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unifi by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UFI opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. Unifi has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $219.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Unifi had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

