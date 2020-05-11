Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to “Buy”

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 410,956 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth $4,656,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 138,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 109,382 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 325,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the period. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

