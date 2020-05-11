Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to “Buy”

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems reported impressive first-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is well positioned to diversify its business model from a telecom service provider to a fiber provider on its expanded footprint in fiber space. Accretive subscriber base and expansion in international markets drive the company’s performance. Rising demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection. However, it faces intense competition from lower-cost mobile operators. High costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing and wireless technology upgrades dent profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are primary concerns for the company.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE TDS opened at $18.96 on Friday. Telephone & Data Systems has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,207,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,760,000 after purchasing an additional 84,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

