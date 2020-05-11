Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.44% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.