Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 476,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Shares of XYL opened at $63.00 on Monday. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.