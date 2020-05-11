Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €129.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €129.00 ($150.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDI. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €170.82 ($198.63).

Shares of ETR WDI opened at €90.20 ($104.88) on Monday. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 12-month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.45.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

