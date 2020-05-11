West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 134.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $200.01 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $203.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

