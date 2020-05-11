Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $23.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.31.

WEN opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wendys by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

