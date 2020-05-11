Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $18.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.31.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wendys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $3,630,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Wendys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

