Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at MKM Partners

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Wendys from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.31.

WEN opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 63,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 159,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

