Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

