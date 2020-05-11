Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. Cowen upgraded shares of Wendys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.31.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Wendys has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wendys by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Wendys during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

