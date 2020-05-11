Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at UBS Group

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

