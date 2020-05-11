Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -0.46. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.