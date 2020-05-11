Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.37 and a beta of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 742.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.