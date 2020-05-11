Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Lowered to $178.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.07.

VRSK opened at $159.57 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day moving average of $151.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

