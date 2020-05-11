Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

