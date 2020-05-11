Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.24% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,954,000.

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

