Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,050 shares of company stock worth $39,659,848. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $330.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.