Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 149.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,509.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,617,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,050 shares of company stock valued at $39,659,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $330.23 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.45.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

