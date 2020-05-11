Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Trupanion alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -598.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $102,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,187. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.