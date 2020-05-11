Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,508 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Trinity Industries worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NYSE:TRN opened at $19.00 on Monday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 56,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,188,447.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,000,283 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

