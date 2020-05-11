Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 472,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after acquiring an additional 148,793 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,904,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,712,000 after buying an additional 84,937 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

