Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.70.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th.

In other news, Director S.A. Total purchased 81,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,843,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,517 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Total by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Total by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT opened at $36.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

