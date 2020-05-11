Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

TOCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

NASDAQ:TOCA opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. Tocagen has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 327.74% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tocagen will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 65,149 shares of Tocagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $108,147.34. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tocagen stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) by 112.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Tocagen worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

