ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.19 ($11.85).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €5.28 ($6.14) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.75. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.