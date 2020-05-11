Tarbox Family Office Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,133.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,930.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
