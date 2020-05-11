Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 679.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Tapestry by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 168,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $79,565,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tapestry by 824.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,354 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

