Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

