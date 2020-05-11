SunTrust Banks Trims Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price to $46.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $31.53 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $798.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 227,283 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Upland Software by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 241,397 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 562,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Upland Software by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 50,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

