SunTrust Banks Trims Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price to $46.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
UPLD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.
NASDAQ UPLD opened at $31.53 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $798.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 227,283 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Upland Software by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 241,397 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 562,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Upland Software by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 50,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.