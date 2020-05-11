SunTrust Banks Cuts Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $22.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.73.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $709.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

