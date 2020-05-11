Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,701 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 94,960 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,899,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

